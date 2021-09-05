275 kg of decayed fish seized from markets in city

CHENNAI

05 September 2021 01:17 IST

Officials said formalin was not found in samples lifted in city

About 275 kg of decayed fish was seized from storage spaces in two markets in the city on Saturday morning.

During the joint raid conducted by the Fisheries and Food Safety departments, it was found that seafood varieties, including prawn, vanjaram, koduva, paraimeen and vavval, received from neighbouring States were at least 20 days old.

The fish, which traders claimed were kept for making karuvaadu (dry fish), were seized mainly from Chintadripet market (200 kg) and Kasimedu (75 kg). Although checks were conducted at the Nochikuppam fish market, no rotten fish was found there, said sources.

The raids were conducted after samples of fish tested positive for presence of formalin in Madurai and Tiruchi recently. However, during spot tests in Chennai, formalin was not found in samples, the sources said.

The team lifted fish samples and sent them to the laboratory for testing. Several varieties, including kadal aara, vavval, sankara, prawn, vanjaram, mutta kadamma and paraimeen were sent.

Fishermen of Kasimedu have been complaining that fish from other markets were sold in their area, which led to a fall in prices.

“Prices remain as low as they were several years ago. There is no control mechanism in the market. Anyone who wants to sell fish can do so and after lock down, many have taken up the trade,” said Nanjil Ravi, a community leader.