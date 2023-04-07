ADVERTISEMENT

273 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

April 07, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

In Chennai, the daily count inched towards the 100-mark

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 273 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

In Chennai, the daily count inched towards the 100-mark. A total of 98 persons tested positive in the city. This took the number of active cases to over 400.

There were 28 new cases in Chengalpattu and 24 in Kanyakumari. A person who returned from Indonesia was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State’s active caseload rose to 1,366. With Chennai accounting for the highest number of active cases in the State with 434 persons, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 149 and 100 active cases respectively.

A total of 3,896 samples were tested in the State. According to Wednesday’s data, the overall positivity rate rose to 6.5%. Three districts — Chengalpattu, Chennai and Kanyakumari — had over an eight percent positivity rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US