273 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

April 07, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 273 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

In Chennai, the daily count inched towards the 100-mark. A total of 98 persons tested positive in the city. This took the number of active cases to over 400.

There were 28 new cases in Chengalpattu and 24 in Kanyakumari. A person who returned from Indonesia was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

The State’s active caseload rose to 1,366. With Chennai accounting for the highest number of active cases in the State with 434 persons, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 149 and 100 active cases respectively.

A total of 3,896 samples were tested in the State. According to Wednesday’s data, the overall positivity rate rose to 6.5%. Three districts — Chengalpattu, Chennai and Kanyakumari — had over an eight percent positivity rate.