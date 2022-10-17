271 people test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Tamil Nadu reported 271 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. While four districts had no new case, 25 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

There were 66 cases in Chennai and 23 in Chengalpattu. Coimbatore and Tiruvallur logged 18 and 16 cases, respectively. There were 12 cases in Kanniyakumari, 11 in Tirunelveli and 10 each in Krishnagiri, Salem and Tiruchi.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 35,89,284. A total of 312 people were discharged after treatment. The State had a total of 4,074 active cases. Chennai accounted for 2,134 active cases, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 201 active cases each. A total of 11,262 samples were tested.