ADVERTISEMENT

27-year-old murdered by neighbour in Chennai

June 13, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the perpetrator, M. Lokesh, who has been arrested, suspected his wife and neighbour of having an affair; he stabbed the victim, M. Paul Raj on June 7, leading to his death on the night of June 12, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old resident of Gandhi Nagar housing colony near Pallavan Salai, who was undergoing treatment for stab injuries at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital died on Monday night.

A police official of the Triplicane station said the victim, M. Paul Raj was assaulted with a knife by M. Lokesh on the night of June 7 since the latter suspected his wife was in relationship with the former. Lokesh was working as a load man at a private company near Broadway, and had several times expressed his suspicions, warning Paul Raj and his wife to stay away from each other.

On Wednesday night last week, Lokesh picked up a fight with the victim Paul Raj and attacked him with a knife he had kept hidden in his pocket. The victim, suffering from several knife injuries, was rushed to the hospital for treatment by his neighbours. However on Monday night, Paul Raj died. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Triplicane police have arrested M. Lokesh and are investigating . 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US