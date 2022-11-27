27 test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu; 28 districts log nil fresh case

November 27, 2022 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 27 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Of the 38 districts, there were no fresh cases in 28 districts. There were six cases in Chennai and five in Coimbatore. The State has recorded 35,94,062 cases so far.

As many as 54 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 35,55,720. As many as 293 persons were currently under treatment in the State, of which Chennai accounted for 39, Kanniyakumari 34, Coimbatore 29, Chengalpattu 28, Kancheepuram 22 and Erode 21. Dharmapuri and Tirupattur had no active cases and 28 districts had fewer than 10 active cases each.

A total of 7,106 samples were tested on Saturday. So far, 6,99,81,475 samples have been tested in the State. According to Friday’s data, the State’s overall positivity rate stood at 0.4%. Ariyalur had the highest positivity rate at 3.6%.