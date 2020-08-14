27 frontline staff chosen for Chief Minister’s Special Award

CHENNAI

14 August 2020 03:32 IST



The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the Chief Minister’s Special Award for 27 frontline workers, who were at the forefront of the State’s battle against COVID-19.

They will receive a gold-plated medal and an appreciation certificate on Independence Day. The awardees are from departments such as Health and Family Welfare, Police, Revenue and Disaster Management, Fire and Rescue, Municipal Administration, Water Supply and Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection.

