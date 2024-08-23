2.7 crore persons to receive deworming tablets in T.N.

Nearly 2.7 crore persons will receive deworming tablets across the State in line with the second round of the National Deworming Day (NDD), launched on Friday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, in a press release issued here, said the NDD was observed twice every year in February and August. While the second round for the year was observed on Friday, those who missed will be covered on August 30.

The deworming exercise was being carried out in all primary health centres, health sub-centres, anganwadi centres, government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges to cover 2.15 crore children and adolescents aged one to 19 years and 54.67 lakh women aged 20 to 30 years. All of them would receive deworming tablets, the release said.

A total of 54,400 anganwadi staff, 61,500 school and college teachers, 12,000 health department staff and 2,650 Accredited Social Health Activists are involved in the NDD campaign.