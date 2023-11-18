ADVERTISEMENT

27 companies approved for IT hardware PLI Scheme, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

November 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Railways, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved 27 companies for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware.

The PLI scheme, which was launched by the Union government, offers a production linked incentive to boost domestic manufacturing, attract large investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components, including assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) units. This scheme covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra-small form factor devices.

Virtually addressing mediapersons from New Delhi, Mr. Vaishnaw said IT hardware of well-known brands such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and others would be manufactured in India. “23 out of the 27 approved applicants are ready to start manufacturing on day zero,” the Union Minister said.

Mr. Vaishnaw added that these companies invested ₹3,000 crore, and the value of their IT hardware production would be ₹3.5 lakh crore. They will also provide employment for 2 lakh people of which 50,000 will benefit from direct employment and 1.5 lakh through indirect employment.

