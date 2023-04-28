ADVERTISEMENT

27 bonded labourers rescued in Chengalpattu; search on for their employer

April 28, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

They explained their plight to the officials at a temple festival in Mamallapuram; the workers, who belonged to the Irula community, were hired for agriculture work but were made to cut seemai karuvelam without any wages being paid

The Hindu Bureau

The revenue officials of the Chengalpattu district rescued 27 bonded labourers from Thaiyur village near Kelambakkam on Thursday night. The rescued comprised 16 adults and 11 minors. 

A senior official said a request was made by one of the workers to the revenue officials, who were participating in a temple festival at Mamallapuram. Based on the directions of Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh, the Thiruporur Tahsildar formed a team and inspected the village where the workers narrated their plight at the hands of a person named Kazhipattur Balu who hired them for farming work, but made them cut Seemai Karuvelam in the village without paying them any wages.

The workers, who belonged to the Irula community, were not provided any accommodation and were taken to several places for cutting the Seemai Karuvelam in the three districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur for more than six years. 

The officials, after rescuing the bonded labourers, have filed a complaint in the Kelambakkam police station who are searching for Kazhipattur Balu.

