27 accused detained under the Goondas Act in the past week

November 02, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has issued orders detaining 27 accused under the Goondas Act in the past week.

The police said that from January 1 to November 1, they have invoked the Act and detained 358 persons for murder, attempt to murder, and causing disturbance to public; 81 persons for theft, robbery, and chain snatching; 70 persons for smuggling and selling drugs, including ganja; four persons for cybercrime; 11 persons for running prostitution businesses; and three persons for outraging the modesty of women. In total, 530 accused have been detained under the Goondas Act on the orders of Mr. Rathore.

Of this, 27 persons were detained between October 26 and November 1, the police added.