2.69 crore persons to be covered under deworming campaign

February 08, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 2.69 crore persons — 2.15 crore children aged one to 19 years and 54.67 lakh women aged 20 to 30 years — will be covered under the deworming campaign being held as part of the National Deworming Day in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, February 9 is being observed as the National Deworming Day. As a part of this, special camps are being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all anganwadi centres, health sub-centres, government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges to provide the deworming tablets to children aged one to 19 years and women, except pregnant and lactating women, aged 20 to 30 years. Another special camp would be held on February 16 to cover those who were left out.

The scheme will be held in 46,138 government schools, 12,201 private schools, 2,109 colleges and 54,439 anganwadi centres. A total of 2,650 Accredited Social Health Activists, 61,500 government and private school teachers and 12,000 health workers are involved in the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consuming the Albendazole tablets would help in complete deworming, prevent anaemia and nutritional deficiency. The tablets were safe for everyone, the directorate said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.