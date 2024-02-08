GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2.69 crore persons to be covered under deworming campaign

Campaign is being organised as part of the National Deworming Day observed on February 9 in Tamil Nadu; consuming the Albendazole tablets would help in complete deworming, prevent anaemia and nutritional deficiency

February 08, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2.69 crore persons — 2.15 crore children aged one to 19 years and 54.67 lakh women aged 20 to 30 years — will be covered under the deworming campaign being held as part of the National Deworming Day in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, February 9 is being observed as the National Deworming Day. As a part of this, special camps are being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all anganwadi centres, health sub-centres, government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges to provide the deworming tablets to children aged one to 19 years and women, except pregnant and lactating women, aged 20 to 30 years. Another special camp would be held on February 16 to cover those who were left out.

The scheme will be held in 46,138 government schools, 12,201 private schools, 2,109 colleges and 54,439 anganwadi centres. A total of 2,650 Accredited Social Health Activists, 61,500 government and private school teachers and 12,000 health workers are involved in the exercise.

Consuming the Albendazole tablets would help in complete deworming, prevent anaemia and nutritional deficiency. The tablets were safe for everyone, the directorate said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.