Chennai

2.67 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

Two passengers were arrested for trying to smuggle 2.67 kg of gold and electronic goods worth ₹1.40 crore, which were seized, at Chennai airport, by the Chennai Air Customs.

Six passengers who had come down from Dubai and Sharjah at 4 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. were held on account of suspicion. When officials questioned and examined them, it was found that the passengers had concealed 10 gold bundles in their rectum, gold cut bits and chains, which in total weighed 2.67 kg. Two passengers were arrested, according to a press release. Further investigations are on.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 4:50:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/267-kg-of-gold-seized-at-chennai-airport/article37070814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY