26-year-old CISF man ends life at Chennai airport 

A member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was found dead in the toilet of the Chennai international airport on Thursday morning. Police said it was a death by suicide.

Police identified the victim as Yashpal, 26, a native of Rajasthan. He had joined the force in 2017 and was serving with the CISF unit, Chennai since then.

Yashpal went on leave to Rajasthan and rejoined duty a couple of days ago. He was assigned for duty at the boarding point of the international airport, with a service weapon. At 7.30 a.m. on Thursday, he ended his life and was found dead at the toilet. His colleagues and others alerted senior officials. CISF and Airport Authority of India officials conducted a preliminary investigation. The reason behind his extreme decision was not immediately known.

Airport Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code for unnatural death. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)