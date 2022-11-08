2.6 lakh city residents living along waterways to get free mosquito nets

Each family will get one free mosquito net from the Greater Chennai Corporation

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 21:05 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday launched the distribution of free mosquito nets for the poor residents of neighbourhoods near waterways.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu launched the distribution of the mosquito nets for 2.6 lakh families, who reside along the waterways in the city, in the presence of Mayor R. Priya. Each family will get one free mosquito net from civic body officials in a few days.

The civic body also launched a drive to control mosquitoes on Tuesday in several areas such as Royapuram. An exhibition for awareness about dengue was also organised.

As mosquito-borne diseases have been reported in various parts of the city, the civic body has deployed 3,278 workers for mosquito control operations. As many as 224 handheld fogging machines and 67 vehicle-mounted fogging machines are being utilised to curb the mosquito population.

