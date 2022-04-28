25th Mahaveer awards announced

Each award carries a cash component of ₹10 lakh

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, headquartered in Chennai, has announced the awardees for the 25th Mahaveer Awards.

The award for service towards the cause of non-violence and vegetarianism goes to People for Animals, Sirohi, Rajasthan. Social activist Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor, popularly known as Uncle Moosa, from Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded for his work in the field of education. The Vivekananda Mission Asram Netra Niramay Niketan of West Bengal has been recognised for its service in the field of health care and the Nagaland Gandhi Ashram for community and social service.

The jury was chaired by former Chief Justice of India Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah.

A release from the foundation said that each award carries a cash component of ₹10 lakh, a memento and a citation.

The foundation has also invited nominations for the 26th Mahaveer Awards from individuals and institutions doing selfless service in the four categories mentioned. Nomination forms can be downloaded from www.bmfawards.org