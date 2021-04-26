258 police personnel under treatment for COVID-19 in Chennai

Chennai

26 April 2021

So far 13, police personnel have died due to the coronavirus and related illnesses

As many as 258 police personnel, who contracted COVID-19, are undergoing treatment at hospitals or are under isolation, the Chennai police have said.

Since the pandemic, 3,609 personnel had contracted the virus and fallen ill and 3,338 of them were cured and discharged from hospitals. So far, 13 police personnel died of COVID-19 and related illnesses during the first wave and second wave. Seven of them succumbed at hospitals while six died soon after being discharged from hospitals.

A senior police officer said the bereaved families of personnel who lost their lives in the first wave had received compensation from the government and efforts are on to release the compensation to the families of personnel who lost their lives in the second wave.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other officers on Monday paid tribute to the portrait of head constable Maharajan who died of COVID-19 on Saturday.