2,500 constables donate ₹26.52 lakh to families of colleagues who died recently

Over 2,500 police constables of the 1999 batch pooled in ₹26.52 lakh and handed the amount over to support the education of four children of their two batchmates who died recently.

P. Sabarinathan, a head constable in Porur, created a WhatsApp group called Uravugal to help the families of their batchmates, and at present, over 2,700 constables are its members.

Among their batchmates, R. Desingu, head constable attached with the traffic investigation wing of Madhavaram, died due to ill health on July 3. Another head constable, B. Robert, working in Madipakkam died on July 9. Both have school-going children. To help their families, over 2,500 constables donated ₹5,000 each and collected ₹26.25 lakh.

From the collection, ₹13.20 lakh each was handed over to the families by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal at his office. He also contributed ₹7,500 each to them and advised the families to utilise the money for educational needs of the children.

Mr. Aggarwal also handed over scholarships which are given by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO),Chennai, to six children of frontline COVID-19 workers. The JITO has extended scholarships to frontline workers including medical staff, police personnel, and owners of small, struggling businesses to the tune of Rs.80 lakh, said a press release.