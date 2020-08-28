2,500 constables donate ₹26.52 lakh to families of colleagues who died recently

Over 2,500 police constables of the 1999 batch pooled in ₹26.52 lakh and handed the amount over to support the education of four children of their two batchmates who died recently.
P. Sabarinathan, a head constable in Porur, created a WhatsApp group called Uravugal to help the families of their batchmates, and at present, over 2,700 constables are its members.
Among their batchmates, R. Desingu, head constable attached with the traffic investigation wing of Madhavaram, died due to ill health on July 3. Another head constable, B. Robert, working in Madipakkam died on July 9. Both have school-going children. To help their families, over 2,500 constables donated ₹5,000 each and collected ₹26.25 lakh.
From the collection, ₹13.20 lakh each was handed over to the families by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal at his office. He also contributed ₹7,500 each to them and advised the families to utilise the money for educational needs of the children.
Mr. Aggarwal also handed over scholarships which are given by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO),Chennai, to six children of frontline COVID-19 workers. The JITO has extended scholarships to frontline workers including medical staff, police personnel, and owners of small, struggling businesses to the tune of Rs.80 lakh, said a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath