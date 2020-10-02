250 sovereigns gold jewellery stolen from house in T. Nagar

The burglars allegedly gagged the residents of the house

A Dubai-based businessman has complained to the city police that burglars took away 250 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹60,000 cash and other valuables from his house in T. Nagar after tying him and his family members.

The police said the complainant, Noorul Yakub, 71, lives on Saradambal Street in T. Nagar and is into the construction business in Dubai.

Mr. Yakub said that he, his wife, her nephew and their domestic help were under home quarantine as they had tested positive for COVID-19.

One of their relatives, Moideen from Thoothukudi district, had been staying with them for the past two weeks.

Around 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the suspects covered their faces and reached the house. They threatened the family at knifepoint and gagged them with tape and ropes.

They escaped in an autorickshaw and car parked in the house after looting 250 sovereigns of gold, cash and other valuables, he said in the complaint.

Mr. Moideen had been missing since the incident and his mobile phone was found to be switched off, the police said.