25 students from Tamil Nadu visit the U.K. for week-long training programme

Twenty-five students from Tamil Nadu are visiting Durham University in the United Kingdom (U.K.) as part of an educational tour under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.

In the week-long programme, the students will receive training on data science and artificial intelligence. “The colleges that have already implemented the Naan Mudhalavan scheme were intimated about the programme. The students who had taken up the data science and artificial intelligence course in the scheme were further encouraged to take part in the programme,” an official said. A total of 15 engineering students and 10 arts and science students are going to Durham University as part of the programme.

The programme is being organised under the Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent in Tamil Nadu (SCOUT) programme, which is a collaborative initiative of the British Council and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme. This programme is designed to provide an opportunity for 100 talented undergraduate students from Tamil Nadu to gain international exposure. This is the first trip under the programme.

A total of 1,267 applications were received of which the applications were scrutinised, following which a final list of 100 candidates was prepared. All the 100 students underwent an online training course held by Durham University between March 6 to 16. A total of 25 students were then selected to travel to the U.K. to attend the one week in-person training from June 9 to 16.

“We are in talks with officials in Singapore to hold more international exposure trips to benefit students. We are also planning a faculty exchange programme with Australia under this scheme,” the official added.