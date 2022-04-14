25 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

A total of 25 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Of the 38 districts, 10 reported fresh cases. Chennai logged eight cases, while there were three cases each in Coimbatore and Thoothukudi. Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur had two cases each, while one person each tested positive in Ranipet, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tiruppur. A person who returned from the U.A.E. was among those who tested positive for the infection.

So far, 34,53,188 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. No death was reported on Thursday. Twenty-three persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries so far stood at 34,14,933.

A total of 230 persons, including 92 in Chennai, are undergoing treatment. As many as 18,716 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,58,91,265.

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 4,185 persons on Thursday, taking the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,25,93,914.