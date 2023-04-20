25 motorcycles seized from youth for racing on road 

April 20, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) seized 25 motorcycles from youth who indulged in racing on arterial roads at night on Tuesday and booked cases against them.

To prevent illegal motorcycle racing and ‘wheeling’, the GCTP teams were deployed at 45 places on Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai and Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai and other arterial roads. They checked the vehicles at 106 places and intensified the drive.

On Tuesday night alone, the police seized 25 motorcycles from the youth and booked cases against those indulging in rash and negligent driving. Police said action was being taken against the repeat offenders among those against whom cases were booked on Tuesday under the Motor Vehicles Act.

