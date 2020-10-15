2.5 lakh acres in Tamil Nadu identified as panchami land

CHENNAI

15 October 2020 00:39 IST

‘Figure is provisional as there is a lack of consensus; reconciliation under way’

Approximately 2.5 lakh acres in the State are said to have been identified as panchami land, according to officials involved in the exercise.

Pointing out that the figure is only provisional, the officials said there is a lack of consensus within the bureaucracy on the matter. As there is a view that the real extent of panchami land is more than what has been arrived at, reconciliation is under way with regard to land database in the districts, the officials added.

Of the identified land, nearly 30% is reported to have been occupied by persons other than Scheduled Castes (SCs).

On this aspect too, there seems to be no unanimity among the officials.

Originally, when the British administration devised the scheme of assignment of panchami land in the late 19th century, it gave away 12 lakh acres to landless SCs in Madras Presidency, which included Andhra Pradesh and parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha, apart from Tamil Nadu.

The exact figure of the current extent of panchami land in the State has been an elusive matter. Following a government order issued in July 1991, the authorities reportedly found 85,000 acres of panchami land, after which the exercise was abandoned.

In 2006, the Office of the Commissioner of Land Administration (CLA) told an RTI (Right to Information Act) petitioner that around 1.26 lakh acres of panchami land were available, of which about 10,620 acres were held by non-SCs.

Acknowledging that the retrieval of land held by non-SCs would be a bigger challenge than the identification of land, officials said the work on drafting a law is still under way.

Referring to the constitution of a panel by the State government in 2015 for land identification, I. Pandiyan, a Madurai-based activist and founder of Witness for Justice, a rights-based organisation, said that what is required is a special cell for expediting the work.

In addition to the perusal of existing documents, the cell can hold regional-level hearings and collect information, he said.

Reclassification of castes

As for the issue of the re-categorisation of six castes, now included in the SC list as Devendra Kula Vellalar, officials pointed out that a committee constituted in March 2019 is yet to submit its report.

At the same time, they said that if the castes — Kudumban, Pallan, Devendrakulathan, Kadaiyan, Pannadi and Kalladi — are to be given the generic name of Devendra Kula Vellalar, the consent of the Central government is required as this will involve an addition to the list.

The officials explain that the given case cannot be equated with that of Arunthathiyars.

In respect of the latter, there was no addition to the Schedule, and seven castes were clubbed in 2009 under the term Arunthathiyar, one of the castes in the SC list, for the purpose of providing 3% reservation within the overall 18% quota.