2.5 kg gold seized at Chennai airport

May 02, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Air Customs seized 2.5 kg of gold worth ₹1.34 crore at Chennai airport in three cases.

On April 30, a Sri Lankan passenger from Colombo was intercepted and officials found he had hidden 919 grams of gold in four bundles in the form of rubbery paste which was worth ₹49.35 lakh, according to a press release.

In another case, on April 24, a passenger who arrived from Kuwait had concealed 20 gold rings weighing 805 grams worth ₹43.23 lakh within her check-in baggage and was seized.

On April 17, a passenger from Abu Dhabi had hidden 699 grams of gold in the form of rubbery paste and 93 grams of gold within his inner wear. They recovered 792 grams of gold from this passenger and seized it.