2.5 kg gold seized at Chennai airport

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 22, 2022 19:47 IST

Chennai Air Customs officials seized 2.52 kg of gold estimated at ₹1.14 crore at Chennai airport in a series of cases since August 18 and 420 g of gold from postal parcel at Foreign Post Office.

On August 21, Chennai Air Customs officials held four Sri Lankan nationals and on examination, they found these passengers had concealed 1.310 kg of gold in their rectum, according to a press release.

In another case, when the officials checked an aircraft (flight 6E- I 208), 284 g of gold was found hidden in the rear side inside cushion of the passenger seat.

In another case, on August 20, a Sri Lankan national, who came from Colombo, was held by officials as he concealed 395 g of gold in his rectum.

Similarly, on August 18, Customs officials recovered a gold ingot weighing 540 g hidden under the seat of a flight that arrived from Colombo while checking the aircraft.

Gold in covers

Chennai Air Customs seized three postal parcels having 31 pieces of gold bars that weighed 420 g at Foreign Post Office, Chennai. While two parcels came from China and were addressed to Thenkasi, another one arrived from United Kindom and was addressed to Chennai, the release said.

When the officials opened the parcels, it contained 31 pieces of gold bars which weighed 420 g. Further investigations are on.

Chennai
Chennai Airport
theft & burglary
gold and precious material

