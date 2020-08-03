25 damaged roadsto be ‘partly relaid’

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started relaying roads that were damaged in various parts of the city.
The Corporation officials said that at least 25 damaged roads would be “partly relaid.” Work was expected to be completed by August 15. Work had started on Woods Road, Demellows Road, Tirupathi Kodai Road, Valayapathi Street, Brick Kiln Road, Greams Road and V.M. Street in Teynampet zone.
Most of the repair work had been taken up in zones such as Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Adyar, Thiru Vi. Ka. Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam, the officials said. Portions of Dr. Muthulakshmi Road and Sardar Patel Road would be relaid in a few days.
Major project
After completing the repair of 25 roads, the civic body is planning to relay 117 km of 166 roads at an estimated cost of ₹107 crore. Funds would be obtained under the Chennai Mega City Development Mission and Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund.
The project would be divided into 15 packages and work on some of the roads would be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon.
Most roads would be relaid after the monsoon in the event of heavy rainfall this year, the officials said.
