₹25 crore of road accident claims disbursed during Lok Adalat

November 15, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai regional office of New India Assurance organised a Lok Adalat for accident claims across various districts, including Chennai, in which 700 claims valued at ₹25 crore were disbursed to 3,000 beneficiaries. K.S. Jyothi, deputy general manager, New India Assurance, Chennai, handed over ₹2.30 crore for passing orders as compensation for the injury sustained during road accidents at the Gingee Court. In a press release, New India Assurance stated it had settled about 13,000 road accident claims through the National Lok Adalats in the first two quarters across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US