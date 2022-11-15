₹25 crore of road accident claims disbursed during Lok Adalat

November 15, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai regional office of New India Assurance organised a Lok Adalat for accident claims across various districts, including Chennai, in which 700 claims valued at ₹25 crore were disbursed to 3,000 beneficiaries. K.S. Jyothi, deputy general manager, New India Assurance, Chennai, handed over ₹2.30 crore for passing orders as compensation for the injury sustained during road accidents at the Gingee Court. In a press release, New India Assurance stated it had settled about 13,000 road accident claims through the National Lok Adalats in the first two quarters across the country.