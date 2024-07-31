GIFT a SubscriptionGift
25 candidates from Manidhaneyam IAS Academy get service allocation

Updated - July 31, 2024 01:27 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 25 candidates who received free coaching in Manidhaneyam IAS Academy have received allocation of services including IAS, IFS and IPS.

According to a press release, six candidates have been allocated IAS, two IFS, eight IPS, two IRS (Income Tax), three IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes), one Indian Railway Management Service, one Indian Audit & Accounts Service, one Indian Defence Accounts Service and one Indian Defence Estate Services.

As many as 79 candidates had received free coaching for the personality test. Manidhaneyam Trust Chairman Saidai Duraisamy congratulated the successful candidates, the release said.

