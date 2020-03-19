24x7 fever OP ward at RGGGH for screening

CHENNAI

19 March 2020

On day one, 137 visitors turn up

People can now walk into a 24x7 fever outpatient (OP) ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) to get screened for symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or to get their doubts clarified.

RGGGH has put in place a fever OP, with an exclusive team of medical and paramedical personnel. Working in two shifts, there will be six medical officers from Internal Medicine, two assistant professors/postgraduates of Community Medicine, two counsellors, one microbiologist and an X-ray technician, on each shift, at the OP, according to R. Jayanthi, dean of RGGGH.

The OP is functioning at ward 210, first floor of Tower 2, she said, adding: “Persons who have doubts, have a travel history or symptoms of COVID-19 can come to the OP. The ward is well-ventilated and has spacious seating arrangements. Assistant professors or PGs from the Department of Community Medicine will take their epidemiological history, meaning details of travel and contact history. Next, doctors of general medicine will conduct a clinical examination on the person and check temperature, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen saturation.”

A complete blood count will be done. “If there are lung signs and cough, an X-ray will be taken. But the person should fall into the criteria for testing, as outlined by the ICMR. Samples for testing for COVID-19 will be lifted only if absolutely indicative,” she said.

On Tuesday, the OP ward saw a total of 137 persons. Of this, 62 samples were lifted for testing for COVID-19. Till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, there were 120 persons and 27 samples were taken for testing, she said.

“About 30-40% of these persons are approaching the OP out of panic and fear. This is why we have posted counsellors to talk to them,” she said.