2.4kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

About 2.4 kg gold worth ₹88 lakh was seized Chennai airport in different cases, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, officials got information that gold may be smuggled in, through a flight from Dubai. They searched the aircraft and found two packets covered in black adhesive tape inside a life jacket kept underneath a seat. When opened, they found it had gold in the form a paste and on extraction, they got 1.22 kg of gold worth ₹48 lakh.

In another case, Nihal Ahamed who came from Dubai was detained, and officials found 211g of gold concealed in his rectum and his wallet, the release said.

On Tuesday, Sri Lankan nationals, Anushka and Nishanthani, had arrived from Colombo. On questioning, officials found that they had hidden gold in the form of a paste in their rectum. The gold extracted weighed 805g valued at ₹27.16 lakh.

The same day, officials found a purse lying unattended in a pot in the arrival hall. When opened, officials got 177g worth ₹six lakh.