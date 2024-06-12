ADVERTISEMENT

245 students of Stanley Medical College get degrees

Published - June 12, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian handing over a degree certificate to a student during the graduation ceremony of Stanley Medical College in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

A total of 245 students graduated from the Government Stanley Medical College and received their degree certificates from Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in Chennai on Wednesday, at the 81st graduation day ceremony.

Speaking at the function, the Minister said, “As many as five buildings and elevators were built at a cost of ₹159.70 crore and a five-storey nursery school building was constructed at ₹13 crore. A new hostel was built at ₹ 22 crore and intensive care units building with state-of the-art equipment worth ₹12 crore were also constructed.”

He further added that under the Member of Parliament Fund, a cooking, laundry and seminar halls had been built at a cost of ₹20 lakh while work was under way to set up electric lifts for differently-abled students at ₹50 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility fund.

Urging the students to take up government service in the medical field, he said that in the job consultation fairs that were conducted by the State, many people had received appointment letters. “As soon as you graduate you also have the opportunity to write the exam under the Medical Services Recruitment Board and get a job.” he said.

Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Vice-Chancellor K. Narayanasamy, Director of Medical Education & Research J. Sangumani, MLA of Perambur R. D Sekhar, MLA of Royapuram Idream R. Murthy and Government Stanley Medical College Principal P. Balaji were present at the event.

