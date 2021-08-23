241 held under Goondas Act so far this year

CHENNAI

23 August 2021 01:06 IST

The police, invoking provisions of the Goondas Act, have detained 241 persons so far this year.

Between January 1 and August 20, the Goondas Act was invoked on 155 held for murder and attempt to murder or causing public nuisance; 46 accused of theft, chain snatching and robbery; 17 cyber offenders; 14 drug peddlers; three rice smugglers; four hoarders of Remdesivir; and two accused under the POCSO Act.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal issued orders detaining 26 accused under the Goondas Act last week.

Advertising

Advertising