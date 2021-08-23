Chennai

241 held under Goondas Act so far this year

The police, invoking provisions of the Goondas Act, have detained 241 persons so far this year.

Between January 1 and August 20, the Goondas Act was invoked on 155 held for murder and attempt to murder or causing public nuisance; 46 accused of theft, chain snatching and robbery; 17 cyber offenders; 14 drug peddlers; three rice smugglers; four hoarders of Remdesivir; and two accused under the POCSO Act.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal issued orders detaining 26 accused under the Goondas Act last week.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 1:07:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/241-held-under-goondas-act-so-far-this-year/article36051491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY