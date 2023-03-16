HamberMenu
24-year-old motorist killed by speeding lorry in Tiruvallur

The young man was retuning from a night shift at his workplace late on Wednesday night, when he was run over by a lorry, near Korakuppam, police said; the lorry driver has been arrested

March 16, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old resident of Pallipet TK, in Tiruvallur district, was killed after a speeding lorry knocked him down near Korakuppam, on Wednesday night. The victim came under the wheels of the lorry and was crushed.

Podhaturpet police have filed a case and have arrested the lorry driver for causing the accident. 

A police official of the Podhaturpet station said B. Dharani was working as a contract labourer at a private manufacturing company in Sholinghur. On Wednesday, he was returning after finishing his night shift on his two-wheeler near Korakuppam, when a speeding lorry proceeding from Pallipet to R.K. Pet hit him. 

The Podhaturpet police, on being alerted about the accident rushed, to the spot and sent the body to Tiruttani Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Further investigations are on.  

