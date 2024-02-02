ADVERTISEMENT

24-year-old gaana singer murdered by girlfriend’s family near Chennai

February 02, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the young man was in a relationship with a young woman belonging to another caste; a search is on for members of the woman’s family believed to have been involved in the murder

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old gaana singer was murdered, allegedly by the family members of a young woman with whom he was in relationship. The crime occurred in Perungalathur on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Jeeva of Thiruvalluvar Street in Gundumedu village, Perungalathur. Jeeva used to sing at funerals. He belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. Jeeva had been in a relationship with a young woman from a different caste for the past two years. Her family however, did not approve of this and got her engaged to another man.

Following this, Jeeva had gone to her house and picked up an argument with her family members, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, village residents found Jeeva’s body near a graveyard in Gundumedu. His pet dog was also found dead, police said.

An investigation revealed that the girl’s family attacked Jeeva with a machete and stones and killed him and his pet dog. The police have registered a case and are looking for those involved in the murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US