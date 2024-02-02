24-year-old gaana singer murdered by girlfriend’s family near Chennai

February 02, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - CHENNAI

A 24-year-old gaana singer was murdered, allegedly by the family members of a young woman with whom he was in relationship. The crime occurred in Perungalathur on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Jeeva of Thiruvalluvar Street in Gundumedu village, Perungalathur. Jeeva used to sing at funerals. He belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. Jeeva had been in a relationship with a young woman from a different caste for the past two years. Her family however, did not approve of this and got her engaged to another man.

Following this, Jeeva had gone to her house and picked up an argument with her family members, police said.

On Thursday, village residents found Jeeva’s body near a graveyard in Gundumedu. His pet dog was also found dead, police said.

An investigation revealed that the girl’s family attacked Jeeva with a machete and stones and killed him and his pet dog. The police have registered a case and are looking for those involved in the murder.