GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

24-year-old gaana singer murdered by girlfriend’s family near Chennai

Police said the young man was in a relationship with a young woman belonging to another caste; a search is on for members of the woman’s family believed to have been involved in the murder

February 02, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old gaana singer was murdered, allegedly by the family members of a young woman with whom he was in relationship. The crime occurred in Perungalathur on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Jeeva of Thiruvalluvar Street in Gundumedu village, Perungalathur. Jeeva used to sing at funerals. He belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. Jeeva had been in a relationship with a young woman from a different caste for the past two years. Her family however, did not approve of this and got her engaged to another man.

Following this, Jeeva had gone to her house and picked up an argument with her family members, police said.

On Thursday, village residents found Jeeva’s body near a graveyard in Gundumedu. His pet dog was also found dead, police said.

An investigation revealed that the girl’s family attacked Jeeva with a machete and stones and killed him and his pet dog. The police have registered a case and are looking for those involved in the murder.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder / police / crime, law and justice / Caste violence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.