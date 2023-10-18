24-year-old food vendor in Chennai falls down stairs, dies

October 18, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

A 24-year-old food vendor was killed, after he fell from the first floor of a house at which he was working, in Ponneri on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

A senior police official of Tiruvallur district said Manoj Kumar, along with his elder brother Santosh were natives of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. The brothers were engaged in preparing food and snacks and selling it to customers.

On Tuesday evening, Manoj Kumar was preparing food on the first floor of a house located in Sakthi Nagar, Ponneri, and when he came down to purchase some groceries he slipped on the stairs and fell. He sustained severe body and head injuries was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment, where he died within a few hours.

The Ponneri police have filed a case and are investigating.

