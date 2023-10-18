ADVERTISEMENT

24-year-old food vendor in Chennai falls down stairs, dies

October 18, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The young man and his brother, natives of U.P., were engaged in making and selling food; the victim was going down from the first floor to buy groceries, when he slipped and fell, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old food vendor was killed, after he fell from the first floor of a house at which he was working, in Ponneri on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

A senior police official of Tiruvallur district said Manoj Kumar, along with his elder brother Santosh were natives of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. The brothers were engaged in preparing food and snacks and selling it to customers.

On Tuesday evening, Manoj Kumar was preparing food on the first floor of a house located in Sakthi Nagar, Ponneri, and when he came down to purchase some groceries he slipped on the stairs and fell. He sustained severe body and head injuries was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment, where he died within a few hours. 

The Ponneri police have filed a case and are investigating. 

