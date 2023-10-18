HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

24-year-old food vendor in Chennai falls down stairs, dies

The young man and his brother, natives of U.P., were engaged in making and selling food; the victim was going down from the first floor to buy groceries, when he slipped and fell, police said

October 18, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old food vendor was killed, after he fell from the first floor of a house at which he was working, in Ponneri on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

A senior police official of Tiruvallur district said Manoj Kumar, along with his elder brother Santosh were natives of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. The brothers were engaged in preparing food and snacks and selling it to customers.

On Tuesday evening, Manoj Kumar was preparing food on the first floor of a house located in Sakthi Nagar, Ponneri, and when he came down to purchase some groceries he slipped on the stairs and fell. He sustained severe body and head injuries was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment, where he died within a few hours. 

The Ponneri police have filed a case and are investigating. 

Related Topics

Chennai / death / accident (general) / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.