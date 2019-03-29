2.4 kg gold seized at Chennai airport

Two persons were arrested and 2.4 kg gold worth ₹82 lakhs was seized at Chennai airport, according to a press release.

On Thursday, Padmavathi Pengaluru, who came from Kuwait was detained and when officials questioned her and searched her baggage on suspicion, they found two gold-cut bars weighing a total of 365 grams worth ₹12 lakhs concealed on her person.

The previous day, another passenger, a Thai national, Kraisorn Thamprakop, had arrived from Bangkok.During a search, they found two gold-cut bars of 1.4 kg worth ₹47 lakhs hidden on her person

When officials questioned further, they found, a 33-year old male, Loveleen Kashyap, from Chandigarh was waiting for her and both of them were to depart to Delhi. Loveleen’s friend Sapna, who was living in Bangkok had given Kraisorn the gold.Officials suspect he has been involved in smuggling for quite a while now. Both of them were arrested.

On Tuesday, when officials found a baggage trolley parked in a secluded area and as no passenger came to use it, they searched the trolley. They found 700 grams of gold worth ₹23 lakhs was concealed in a black adhesive tape and it was subsequently seized. Further investigations are on.