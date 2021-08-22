24-hour vaccination centres in govt. medical college hospitals

In districts without medical colleges, it will be arranged at govt. hospitals

All government medical college hospitals in the State will have round-the-clock COVID-19 vaccination centres from Monday.

The first such centre was opened at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on the premises of Directorate of Medical Services in Chennai on Saturday.

Inaugurating the centre, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said similar centres would start functioning in all government medical college hospitals, and district government hospitals in districts that did not have government medical colleges such as Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur from Monday.

In Chennai, round-the-clock vaccination centres will come up at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar Estate, Government Royapettah Hospital, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. “Through this, the pace of vaccination will be faster and people can get vaccinated easily in Chennai,” he told reporters.

The Minister said that persons who were employed and those travelling could utilise the facility. Individuals can approach these centres directly with proof of residence. Arrangements for observing persons after vaccination were made at these centres.

100% coverage

In Pudukottai, 100% vaccination (administration of first dose) of the people with disabilities had been achieved, while Ariyalur had achieved 100% coverage of pregnant women, he added.

“We have advised 100% vaccination in tourism destinations, particularly in all spiritual centres. Following this, vaccination has been expedited in many places. For instance, Kodaikanal is an important tourism destination where 100% vaccination has been reached. In Palani, we have achieved 98% coverage, and will reach 100% in one or two days. We are expediting the vaccination in Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Nagore and Velankanni,” he said.

The Minister said that so far, 100% vaccination had been achieved in over 60 villages throughout the State.

On the occasion, Tamilnadu Foundation USA handed over medical equipment for hospitals to the Health Minister.

He said the organisation had sponsored medical equipment worth ₹2.36 crore that would be provided to 15 hospitals in the State.

N. Ezhilan, Thousand Lights MLA, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, and directors T.S. Selvavinayagam (Public Health), R. Narayana Babu (Medical Education) and S. Gurunathan (Medical and Rural Health Services) were present.