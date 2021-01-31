24-hour helpline launched to mark World Cancer Day

GEM Hospitals has launched an exclusive 24x7 cancer helpline (95002 00600) and email cancerinfo@geminstitute.in to mark World Cancer Day, observed on February 4.
A panel of experts will offer guidance on treatment and provide financial assistance if required, in association with the hospital. Online consultation and screening for cancer is also offered. Hospital founder Dr. C. Palanivelu said, “Oesophageal cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. The symptoms are vague and most cases are identified only at a very advanced stage.”
A minimally invasive surgery centre was also inaugurated on the occasion. Hospital CEO S. Asokan said the institution had achieved a milestone of 1,000 successful oesophagus cancer surgery through the laparoscopy procedure. The centre is an exclusive department to cater to all gastrointestinal tract cancer-related diseases besides offering fellowship programmes on minimally invasive cancer surgery for surgeons.
The hospital had proposed to offer virtual panel discussions every Sunday on social media, said hospital director P. Senthilnathan. The centre would also conduct free screening camps throughout the year across South India.
