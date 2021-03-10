236 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Chennai

Chennai

10 March 2021 01:26 IST

Overall score is 569 cases in the State; no new infection in Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi

Chennai accounted for a little over 40% of the 569 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in the State on Tu0esday. The city also accounted for three of the four fatalities reported in the State.

The fresh cases took Tamil Nadu’s overall tally of cases to 8,56,246. While Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi had no new cases, 26 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

In Chennai, 236 persons tested positive for COVID-19. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 48 and 55 cases respectively, while there were 30 cases in Tiruvallur, 28 in Kancheepuram and 20 in Thanjavur. The cases in other districts are: Salem (19), Tiruppur (16) and Tiruchi (13).

Five returnees from the UAE, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala were among those who tested positive for the infection. As of date, 4,073 persons were undergoing treatment — 1,876 in Chennai, 352 each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore and 194 in Tiruvallur.

Another 510 persons were discharged, taking the total number of persons discharged so far to 8,39,648. The four fatalities took the toll to 12,525 — all of them were aged above 70 years and had co-morbidities. This included a 78-year-old woman from Chennai who had obesity and diabetes. She was admitted to a private hospital on March 7 with complaints of fever and cough for four days, and difficulty in breathing for a day. She died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 55,134 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till date, 1,79,55,850 samples were tested in the State.

Inspection by official

Testing of U.K. returnees continued in the State. A total of 3,070 persons had returned from the U.K. between January 8 and March 9 of whom 2,638 were traced and tested.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan conducted an inspection on mask compliance at the T. Nagar bus terminus and at Thana Street in Purasawalkam.

The importance of wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and handwashing was explained to the public in these areas.

He also directed officers to impose spot fines on those who did not wear masks.