235 accused detained under Goondas Act in Chennai so far this year

Police say the accused are involved in cases of murder, attempts to murder, chain snatching, cyber law offences, drug peddling and others

As many as 235 accused have been detained under the stringent provisions of the Goondas Act in the city, so far until Friday, this year. Twenty-four accused, including three Delhi-based online loan fraudsters were detained under the Goondas Act over the course of a week from August 7, said city police.

The city police have been taking a series of preventive measures: from detecting the criminal elements, to arresting them and detaining them. In pursuance of these efforts, the City Police Commissioner has been issuing detention orders of criminals elements so that they cannot come out on bail easily for a year and indulge in further criminal acts.

The Goondas Act provides for preventive detention of murder accused, chain snatching accused, bootleggers, cyber law offenders, drug offenders, immoral traffic offenders and sexual offenders, to prevent their dangerous activities that could be prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

“From January 1 till August 13, the Goondas Act was invoked on 153 accused who were arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder or causing public nuisance, 42 accused of theft, chain snatching and robbery, 17 cyber law offenders, 14 drug peddlers, three smugglers of PDS rice, four hoarders of life-saving drug Remdesivir and two accused under the POCSO Act,” said a senior police officer.

From August 7 to 13, twenty-four accused who committed murders, attempts to murder, drug peddling and chain snatching were arrested and Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal issued detention orders on them.