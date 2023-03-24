ADVERTISEMENT

2,330 kg of ganja destroyed by the NIB CID unit in Chennai

March 24, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau destroying the ganja seized in various cases at private incinerator in Thenmelpakkam in Chengalpattu district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB), CID of Tamil Nadu, on Friday destroyed 2,332 kg of ganja seized in various cases throughout the State.

The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) CID Unit is the premier law enforcement agency of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. As per the orders of the courts concerned, the seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances are kept in safe custody at exclusive storage rooms.

As per the instructions of Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director- General of Police, Crime, the Drug Disposal Committee, headed by the Joint Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise Department, and members reviewed the orders passed by various courts to destroy the seized contrabands.

Accordingly, on Friday, 2,332 kg of contraband was destroyed at a private incinerator unit in Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu district in the presence of the committee members and other officers of NIB CID Unit.

Mr. Aggarwal said 8,800 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were destroyed by this unit last year.

Members of the public are requested to share information with regard to illegal sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through helpline 10581 or WhatsApp 9498410581 or through e-mail spnibcid@gmail.com.

CONNECT WITH US