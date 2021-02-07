2.32 kg gold seized at airport, one passenger arrested

A man was arrested for attempting to smuggle 2.32 kg gold worth ₹1.14 crore at Chennai airport.
In a new modus operandi, Chennai Air Customs found that smugglers hid gold in an aircraft from Dubai and they deployed a domestic passenger, who would travel from enroute cities and then retrieve gold, according to a release. Officials intercepted Mohabath Khan, who travelled by a Chennai-Guwahati-Chennai flight, which earlier arrived from Dubai, and found 1.16 kg of gold tied to his waist in a cloth pouch.
During questioning, he told the officials that he travelled in the flight from Chennai to Guwahati and then returned by the same flight to retrieve the gold.
He said he was asked to retrieve gold from two seats in the aircraft but he could find gold only from one seat.
He was then arrested.
When officials checked the aircraft, they found five rectangular pieces covered in black tapes and tied to a thread along with a metal piece and concealed in a hollow pipe of a seat, the release said. Officials found 10 gold bars weighing 1.16 kg and worth ₹57.1 lakh in the package.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath