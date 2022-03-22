23 lakh parents took part at meetings

The meeting discussed the role of school management committees

The School Education Department has said nearly 23.16 lakh parents attended meetings held on Sunday at government schools across Tamil Nadu as part of the ‘Nam Palli Nam Perumai’ initiative.

The initiative is aimed at reconstituting school management committees, with the active participation of parents, to ensure the development of schools.

The School Education Commissioner said in a statement that 53.15 lakh parents had been invited to the meetings, held at 37,558 schools, to discuss with school heads and teachers the role and functions of the school management committees.

The committees, the Department has said, are being envisaged as a key stakeholder group that will not only represent the voice of people but will also consolidate and drive the vision of education.

Nearly 3 lakh teachers and 1.8 lakh volunteers of ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ also attended the meetings. Members of the 20-seat school management committees, including 15 parents, will be chosen democratically in the first week of April.