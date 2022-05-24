22,990 cases booked for wrong side driving in May so far
3 corridors identified to get automatic number plate recognition cameras
The traffic police said a total of 22,990 cases were booked for driving on the wrong side of the road from May 1 to May 22.
Fifteen automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras have been provided for contactless enforcement at 11 junctions. They have been detecting riding violations and issuing challans to violators.
“Since April 1, we have booked a total of 17,944 cases solely based on ANPR inputs. Similarly, we have identified three corridors for installation of ANPR cameras similar to the traffic regulation observation zone (TROZ) in Anna Nagar, which have been provisionally approved by the government,” a senior police officer said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.