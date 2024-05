As many as 228 prison inmates including 17 women have passed SSLC examinations this year.

For the academic year 2023-2024, 260 prison inmates including 21 woman prisoners from central prisons and special prisons for women across the state registered for the examinations.

Out of them, 228 prisoners including four women passed the examinations this time. The pass percentage of prisoners in the plus two examinations is 87.69.